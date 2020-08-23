Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 1,200,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,865. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

