Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 1,200,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,865. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.