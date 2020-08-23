EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $759,882.90 and $172,096.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $637.64 or 0.05462714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

