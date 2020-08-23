eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. 943,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,555. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. eHealth has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and have sold 41,444 shares valued at $5,024,519. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in eHealth by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in eHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

