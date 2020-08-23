EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $221.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $319,031.18 and $221.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.01675629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00187828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00155809 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.