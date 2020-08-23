Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

