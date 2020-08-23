Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after buying an additional 329,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE E traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 220,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,503. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.68. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

