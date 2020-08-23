Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,507. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

