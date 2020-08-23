Espers Reaches Market Capitalization of $904,982.43 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $904,982.43 and approximately $21.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00777901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.01441582 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,610.40 or 0.99506424 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00166083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

