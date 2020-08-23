Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,138.24 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $25,138.24 and $15,733.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.05443536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,631,472 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.