EverGreenCoin Market Cap Tops $224,934.75 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $224,934.75 and $214.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00778238 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.01443017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,622.73 or 0.99454134 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00165627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001884 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,397,504 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

