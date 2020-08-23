Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evertec by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Evertec by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Evertec by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evertec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 381,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,573. Evertec has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

