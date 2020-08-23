Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Evolution Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.61. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of A$3.29 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of A$6.59 ($4.70). The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10.

In other Evolution Mining news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 648,905 shares of Evolution Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

