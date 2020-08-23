Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $33,013.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

