Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

