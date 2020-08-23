Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,586 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,547 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

