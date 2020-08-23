Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 316,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $143,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $312,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 170.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average is $211.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.