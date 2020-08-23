Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Tops $181,334.48 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 145.8% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $181,334.48 and approximately $268.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.05483311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.