Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.0329 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Fantom has a market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.01670516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00155407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,536 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

