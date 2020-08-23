Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $7,952.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006840 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 288,838,040 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

