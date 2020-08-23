First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 36,870,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

NYSE:AG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.55. 3,056,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

