First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 500,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $10,332,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 270,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

