First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FEO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

