FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,735.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $283,505.15 and approximately $13,735.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.01670062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00187075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00154526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

