Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $7.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 32,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 39,057,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,489,964. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.