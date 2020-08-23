Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 2,521,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,666. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

