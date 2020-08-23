Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,887. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.