Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for 1.3% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. owned 13.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $681,000.

NYSEARCA RTM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. 2,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32.

