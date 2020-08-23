Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1,333.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,578 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $252,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

PSX remained flat at $$60.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

