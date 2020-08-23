Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 17,379,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

