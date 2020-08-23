Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys 398 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.57. 3,484,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

