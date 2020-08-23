Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys 60,290 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. owned 0.63% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

