Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys 8,273 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,798,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.