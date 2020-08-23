Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 471,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.