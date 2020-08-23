Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,630,000 after buying an additional 348,115 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.