Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Invests $14.40 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 233,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,337,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $321,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

