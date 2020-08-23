Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Purchases 4,221 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 96.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 269,926 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 510,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,554 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 142,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 51,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 54,936,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,936,116. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

