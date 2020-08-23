Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 185,593 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.4% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $23,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $24,465,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 512.8% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $13,064,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 416.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 790,064 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 1,955,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

