FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,581,000 after buying an additional 6,434,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 290,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

