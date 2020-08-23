Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 12.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst alerts:

NYSE GGZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 2,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.