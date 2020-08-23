GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $40,937.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00522157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

