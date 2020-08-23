Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 95,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $290.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

