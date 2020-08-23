General Steel Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSIH) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

General Steel Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSIH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GSIH stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. General Steel has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $940,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.01.

About General Steel

General Steel Holdings, Inc engages in the trade of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. General Steel Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

