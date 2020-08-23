Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

GNFTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

