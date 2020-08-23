Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,078. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

