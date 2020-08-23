Gexan (GEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,079.45

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Gexan has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $11,079.45 and $184.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00778168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01444526 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,602.54 or 0.99336039 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00165447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

