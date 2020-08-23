Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 884,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,744. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

