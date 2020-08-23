GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $194,066.78 and approximately $10,091.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

