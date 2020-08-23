GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0079 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $680.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.