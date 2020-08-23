Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.04. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.
