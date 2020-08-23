Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 277 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,335,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

